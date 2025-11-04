KPCC chief Sunny Joseph faces CPI(M) protest over road inauguration in Iritty

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Sunny Joseph faced protests by ruling CPI(M) workers on Tuesday when he arrived to inaugurate a road project under Iritty Municipality in this district.

The Left workers raised slogans against Joseph, who is also the Pervavoor MLA, alleging that the fund for the Chavassery road was allotted by the Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Congress leader was trying to claim credit.

When Joseph reached the venue, a number of CPI(M) workers gathered there and raised slogans like "Sunny vakkeel (lawyer) go back".

The protesters expressed gratitude to the Vijayan government, saying it had allotted Rs 1.25 crore for the construction of the road, considering the request of locals during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

"Sunny Joseph is now trying to take credit for the road," one of the protesters alleged.

Later, CPI(M) workers engaged in a war of words with Congress activists. Joseph remained seated with a smile throughout the protest. He eventually left the venue as tensions escalated.

Congress workers justified his attempt to inaugurate the road project, saying that as an MLA, Joseph had the right.

Later in the day, Sunny Joseph also justified his action and said he tried to fulfil the responsibility as an MLA.

"I would not have gone if the Chavassery road was constructed using the party fund of the CPI(M)," he told reporters here.

He said the road was built using the tax money of the people, and he tried to fulfil the responsibility of a people's representative entrusted to him by the general public. PTI LGK ADB