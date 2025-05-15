KPCC chief Sunny Joseph protests move to rename Nehru Yuva Kendra

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (PTI) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph MLA on Thursday strongly criticised the Centre's move to rename the ‘Nehru Yuva Kendra’ as Mera Yuva Bharat.

In a statement here, Joseph said the renaming of the Kendra, established by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru half a century ago, was part of the Sangh Parivar’s attempt to establish a religious state.

Those who are naming a skill development centre under a local body ruled by BJP in Palakkad after RSS founder Hedgewar are also on the same direction, he said.

Joseph alleged that any step taken to erase the name of nation builder Nehru is taking the country one step closer to fascism.

“An attempt is being made to denigrate Nehru and destroy his ideals and contributions to the country. No matter how history is edited or names changed, the name of the nation builder cannot be erased,” Joseph said.

In a letter to Union Minister for Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya, CPI(M) MP A A Rahim also expressed his strong objection to the decision to rename Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Established in 1972, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has been instrumental in mobilising rural youth for nation-building activities, fostering leadership, and promoting community development, he said in the letter.

“Removing Jawarharlal Nehru’s name from this esteemed institution appears to be part of the Union government’s continuing renaming process without making any structural changes in the institutions,” he said.

The rebranding disregards the historical significance of NYKS, he said and urged the Ministry to reconsider the decision and retain the original name, Nehru Yuva Kendra, to preserve the institution’s legacy and values. PTI MVG MVG ROH