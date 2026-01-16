KPCC Gen Secy Manohar demands suspension of Cong leader Rajeev Gowda

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary S Manohar on Friday wrote to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, urging immediate suspension of party leader Rajeev Gowda for allegedly using obscene and derogatory words against a woman official.

Rajeev Gowda is on the run after an FIR was registered against him on Wednesday following a complaint by Shidlaghatta City Municipal Council Commissioner Amrutha Gowda, alleging that he had abused her and threatened her with dire consequences over phone for removing a removing a banner with his photograph.

In his letter, Manohar strongly condemned the remarks reportedly made by Gowda in connection with the removal of a banner, terming them “highly condemnable, offensive and abusive.” He said such statements not only insult an individual officer but also amount to an affront to the dignity of women in public service.

“Derogatory and obscene language against officers performing their duties within the constitutional framework cannot be justified under any circumstances,” Manohar said, adding that such conduct was not only illegal but also "socially unacceptable".

Welcoming the party’s decision to issue a show-cause notice to Gowda, Manohar said it was insufficient to address the seriousness of the issue.

He warned that merely issuing a notice would not resolve the matter and that stronger disciplinary action was necessary to uphold the party’s discipline and values.

Manohar further cautioned that such behaviour damages the Congress party’s image, values and public trust.

Emphasising the party’s commitment to women’s dignity, constitutional values and internal discipline, he appealed to KPCC president Shivakumar and the party’s disciplinary committee to suspend Rajeev Gowda with immediate effect.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka too condemned Rajeev Gowda's conduct and alleged that the Congress was protecting him.

"Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa is hailing him (Rajeev Gowda) by calling him a good man. The Minister found fault with the municipal commissioner saying that she did not inform the Deputy Commissioner of the Chikkaballapura district. Congress leaders should be ashamed," Ashoka told reporters.

The LoP also submitted a memorandum to the State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking action against Rajeev Gowda. PTI GMS ROH