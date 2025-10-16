KPCC reconstituted as AICC announces list of VPs, general secys

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), under its new president Sunny Joseph was reconstituted on Thursday with the AICC announcing the list of office bearers which included 13 vice presidents.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also added six more members, including Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, to the KPCC's political affairs committee.

The list of vice presidents includes veteran party leader T Sarathchandra Prasad, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Ramya Haridas is the lone woman face in the list of vice presidents.

Former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier and MLA Aryadan Shoukath, who recently won in the Nilambur assembly by-election, are among the 58 general secretaries appointed in the KPCC by the AICC. PTI HMP HMP SA