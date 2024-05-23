KPTCL issues recruitment order to fill 902 posts

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has issued an appointment order to fill 902 posts, marking a major step in the expansion of the state's power infrastructure, the state energy department said on Thursday.

In March 2024, before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, 368 Assistant Engineer (Electrical), 17 Assistant Engineer (Civil), and 15 Junior Engineer (Civil) candidates were counselled, and their appointment orders were issued, the department said in a statement.

Following a rigorous selection process, 502 out of 535 candidates were successfully appointed for the post of Junior engineer through counselling on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another 360 candidates for the Junior Assistant posts are subject to a provisional selection list, with objections accepted till May 24.

The final shortlist of the candidates will be published by the government after reviewing the objections.

"We are committed to strengthening our power infrastructure by bringing in fresh talent. This recruitment drive is a significant step towards ensuring that KPTCL continues to provide reliable and efficient power transmission services across Karnataka," Karnataka Energy Minister K J George said.

After the final selection list is published, the authorities will verify the qualifications of all the candidates and the documents requested for reservation.

KPTCL announced that action will be taken to issue location and appointment orders promptly.

"Recruiting 902 new employees will greatly enhance our capacity to meet the growing demands for power transmission in Karnataka, the KPTC Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

He added that the department has ensured a transparent and efficient selection process to bring in qualified and dedicated professionals. PTI GMS ROH