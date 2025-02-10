KRDCL disapproves of Railways' suggested changes to semi-high-speed rail project

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) The Kerala Railway Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) has disapproved of the Railways' suggestions to modify the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor, an ambitious multi-crore project of the Kerala government.

KRDCL cited concerns that the proposed changes would significantly deviate from the project's original objectives, impacting its intended purpose and effectiveness.

In a letter to the Railways, KRDCL requested that the SilverLine project's DPR be considered a plan for a dedicated high-speed rail link, intended solely for intercity travel within Kerala.

KRDCL authorities emphasised that K-Rail is a dedicated, exclusive rail corridor designed for frequent, fast transportation within the state.

They argued that the proposed modifications would dilute key elements such as the exclusive corridor and high speed.

In a letter sent to Southern Railway authorities, Ajith Kumar, Managing Director of KRDCL, reiterated that the project, proposed by the Government of Kerala and KRDCL, is intended as a dedicated rail corridor for frequent, high-speed passenger transport.

He clarified that the project is not merely an addition of two extra rail lines to supplement the existing railway network.

"The modifications proposed by Southern Railway, if accepted, would reduce the project to just two additional railway lines, stripping away its exclusivity and speed. This would defeat the fundamental purpose for which SilverLine was conceived," the KRDCL MD stated, in the letter.

According to the letter, Southern Railway's modifications include requirements that the SilverLine track, a proposed semi-high-speed corridor between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, be broad gauge and integrated with the existing Indian Railways network at suitable points.

It also suggested that the SilverLine track should be designed for mixed traffic, accommodating all types of trains, including freight, passenger, express, and Vande Bharat operations.

The letter further noted that other suggested changes align with broad-gauge systems used across Indian Railways.

Additionally, it proposed restricting the speed of the SilverLine to 160 km/h and outlined further guidelines.

Stressing the need to implement the SilverLine project as originally envisioned, the letter highlighted that Kerala and its growing passenger population require a high-speed, high-frequency, high-safety, and high-comfort rail service, capable of operating at 200-250 km/h to facilitate fast intercity travel within 20-30 minutes.

It emphasised that Kerala, as a knowledge-driven economy and an urban continuum with severe road congestion, needs a dedicated, faster rail line that offers a relatively pollution-free, greenhouse gas emission-free, and road accident-free mode of transport.

"It is more akin to a metro service, treating the entire state as a metropolitan area," the letter stated, adding that the Railway Board had granted in-principle approval on December 17, 2019, based on the feasibility report submitted by KRDCL.

The letter also emphasised that the SilverLine project aligns with the Railway Board's policy for speeds above 160 km/h, which mandates an exclusive corridor for such speeds. It stated that both speed and exclusivity are crucial to meeting the significant passenger traffic demands projected in the DPR.

"The modifications suggested would result in a fundamental shift from the project's objectives and represent a retrograde step," the KRDCL asserted.

The letter further argued that requiring integration with the Indian Railways network via broad gauge and reducing speed contradicts Indian Railways' established practices elsewhere.

The KRDCL MD urged the Railway authorities to treat the SilverLine DPR as a standalone high-speed corridor for intercity travel within Kerala.

"If the Railways' primary concern is the use of railway land, this should be communicated so that minor alignment modifications can be made to avoid it," he said.

He further requested that any technical or environmental concerns regarding the SilverLine DPR be formally raised so that they could be addressed.

"Any necessary modifications to the DPR can be undertaken for the benefit of the public, provided they do not compromise the project's key objectives—exclusivity and speed," he added.

The KRDCL MD also urged the Railways to escalate the matter to the Ministry of Railways, as it involves a policy decision.

The multi-crore SilverLine project was nearly shelved following widespread protests from opposition parties, environmentalists, and the general public. PTI LGK SSK SSK KH