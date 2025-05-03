KREIS schools achieve 91 pc SSLC pass rate, outshine State average by 28 pc: Minister Mahadevappa

Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) At 91 per cent, the SSLC pass rate of Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS) schools for the academic year 2024–25 has far surpassed the state average of 62.34 per cent, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said on Saturday.

"We have embraced education as a noble instrument in our pursuit of social justice," Mahadevappa told PTI.

KREIS is a network of residential educational institutions run by the Karnataka government, providing free residential education to socially and economically disadvantaged children.

Speaking to PTI, S S Nagesh, Joint Director of KREIS, said these schools specifically cater to the children of most marginalised communities, including nomadic tribes, sanitation workers, former Devadasis, rescued bonded labourers, persons with disabilities, crematorium workers, single parents, ragpickers.

He said that of the 31,726 students who passed, 34.1 per cent secured distinction, while 55.90 per cent passed with first-class marks.

“The 28 per cent higher performance compared to other government schools is a remarkable achievement. Even when compared to unaided private schools in the state, there's a 15.41 per cent difference,” he added.

The SSLC examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4 in 2818 examination centres throughout the state and 8,42,173 candidates appeared for the exams this year, of that, 5,24,984 managed to pass the exams.

According to Karnataka School Examination and Assesment Board, Girls have outperformed boys this year too, with 74 per cent of them passing. Only 58.07 per cent of boys passed the exam.