'Krishimantri Kaksh' to be set up to help farmers: Maharashtra agriculture minister

Nagpur, Feb 13 (PTI) 'Agriculture minister room' will be set up in all divisions of Maharashtra to solve issues being faced by farmers, minister Manikrao Kokate said here on Thursday.

He made the announcement of setting up 'Krishimantri Kaksh' while interacting with farmers in Vanamati here. The meeting was attended by officials from the agriculture, forest, tribal welfare and other departments.

"Kokate said farmers are the backbone of the Indian economy and the government has started several schemes for their welfare. Farmers are increasing production by adopting new experiments. Agriculture universities must organise workshops to help farmers increase crop production," an official release said.

The state government will deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) to raise agriculture production, he added. PTI CLS BNM