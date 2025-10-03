Krishna district bags 4 Swachh Andhra Awards

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 2 (PTI) The Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh has bagged four Swachh Andhra Awards at the state level, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, District Collector D K Balaji highlighted Krishna district's achievements under the Swachh Andhra Swarnandhra programme.

The four awards bagged by the district include Cleanest Village Panchayat (Challapalli), Cleanest Farmer's Market (Movva), Cleanest Hostel (BC Hostel in Dawajigudem), and Cleanest Industry (Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited), the official said.

It also won 44 awards at the district level across categories, he said.

The Swachh Andhra Swarnandhra programme aims to make Andhra Pradesh a ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh’ by 2047, reflecting the state's commitment to cleanliness and development. PTI COR ARI