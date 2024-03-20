Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute: Petitioner Ashutosh Pandey receives threat call

Kaushambi: A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case has claimed to have received a threat call asking him to withdraw the case.

On the basis of a complaint by petitioner Ashutosh Pandey, an FIR was registered at Saini police station in Kaushambi district, police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Pandey alleged that he got a call on his mobile phone on Tuesday night in which the caller identified himself as an agent of a terrorist outfit and threatened to blow him up if the case is not withdrawn within three days.

Pandey said he received the threat call when he was going from Mathura to Prayagraj to plead the case.

The person making the threat call also abused the prime minister and Hindu deities, he alleged.

Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said that at 12.10 am on Wednesday, a complaint was filed by Ashutosh Pandey who is the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, Mathura.

A case under sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the mobile number is being traced, the officer said, adding police are investigating the matter.