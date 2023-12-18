Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case: HC puts off hearing on modalities of survey as Muslim side files plea in SC

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the issue of modalities and composition of the commission that will survey the Shahi Eidgah premises adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The hearing was put off on the request of the Muslim side which informed the court that they have filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court against the order on the survey commissioner and the apex court has fixed January 9, 2024 for hearing the matter.

Last Thursday, the high court agreed to the appointment of an advocate-commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque, which the petitioners claim holds signs suggesting that it was once a Hindu temple.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain, while hearing a suit filed in the name of the deity - Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev - and seven others, had allowed the application for the commission survey.

A day later, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Allahabad High Court's decision allowing the court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah on an oral plea by the Muslim side and asked them to challenge the order by way of an appeal.