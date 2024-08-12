Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing as documents not exchanged

Prayagraj, Aug 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned hearing in the matter of Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute as some of the documents of the suits were not exchanged between the two litigant parties.

The matter is being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

Earlier on August 1, the court had held that the suits are maintainable, rejecting objections of the Muslim side and had fixed August 12 for framing of issues.

The suits have been filed for the possession of the land after removal of the structure of Shahi Idgah Masjid as well as for restoration of the temple and permanent injunction.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

On Monday, when the matter was taken up at 2 pm, it was said that pleadings have not been exchanged in some of the suits. On this, the court adjourned the hearing till next date, which will be fixed later. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS