Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC fixes next hearing on November 7

Prayagraj, Oct 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday fixed November 7 for the next hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute at Mathura.

Justice Avinash Saxena fixed the next date after hearing counsels for the parties.

The court verified the documents and asked the counsels for the parties to file their replies on pending applications. It also directed to file written statements in those cases, where such statements have not been filed.

As Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra, who was earlier hearing the matter, is now sitting at Lucknow bench of the court, Justice Saxena has been nominated to hear the matter.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after "removal" of structure of Shahi Idgah masjid as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.

On August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits filed by Hindu worshippers.

In that order, the court also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.