Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Application in HC against its order on representative suit

Prayagraj, Aug 6 (PTI) An application has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking quashing of the recent order declaring Suit No 17 filed on behalf of Lord Krishna Virajman as representative suit of all Hindu parties in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute of Mathura.

The petition filed on behalf of Kaushal Kishore Thakur contends that the high court order dated July 18 is wrong.

It said that Suit No. 17 was filed when all the cases of Mathura had been transferred to the High Court and an order had been passed to club them together.

In such a situation, considering the new case as a representative case is an injustice to those litigants who were fighting the case for years.

These suits were earlier filed before the Mathura court for the possession of land after the removal of the structure of the Shahi Idgah masjid as well as for the restoration of the temple and for a permanent injunction.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangazeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is claimed to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Earlier, in May 2023, the high court had transferred all 18 suits in the matter pending before the Mathura court to itself.

Subsequently, on August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected the application of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of suits seeking restoration of the Lord Krishna temple at the site of the Shahi Idgah Masjid.