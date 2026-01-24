Krishna Karunesh appointed Noida Authority CEO

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, replacing Lokesh M, officials said on Saturday.

A senior Noida Authority confirmed the new appointment to PTI.

Karunesh, a 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, takes charge days after a controversy erupted following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, in Sector 150 here on the night of January 16, which triggered protests by local residents alleging negligence by developers and the authority.

Following the incident and the subsequent protests, Lokesh M, also an IAS officer, was removed as Noida Authority CEO and placed on the waiting list on January 19.

Originally from Bihar, Karunesh was serving as the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur prior to his new appointment. He has earlier held key administrative positions, including Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad and Vice Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

He has also served as District Magistrate of Hapur and Balrampur, officials said.