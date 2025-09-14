Krishna Patel re-elected Apna Dal (Kameravadi) president for fifth consecutive term

Kaushambi (UP), 14 Sep (PTI) Krishna Patel was on Sunday unanimously re-elected as the national president of Apna Dal (Kameravadi) for the fifth consecutive term at the party's national convention held in Sirathu tehsil of the district.

The convention was organised at the agricultural ground in the Saini area of Sirathu, where party leaders and office bearers congratulated Patel after the announcement of her re-election.

Addressing the gathering, Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel said the convention was of special significance as it was being held in Sirathu, which she described as having created a "new history" in the politics of Uttar Pradesh and the country.

Pallavi Patel had won the Sirathu assembly seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She defeated the BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from this seat.

She asserted that the decisions taken at the convention would shape the course of the upcoming 2026 district panchayat polls and the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

She said that after the caste census, the population of all communities, along with their representation in education, employment, income, health, and other sectors, could come to the fore.