Krishna sculpture installed on Delhi road handpicked by LG: Statement

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A sculpture of Parthasarathi Krishna with Arjuna installed at the junction of Sardar Patel Marg and Simon Bolivar Marg here was handpicked by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena during a visit to Rajasthan last year, a Raj Niwas statement said on Tuesday.

Installed on a 22-ft-wide platform, this striking sculpture made out of Dholpur stone is surrounded by coloured geyser fountains with 25 nozzles spread over 60 feet. Reaching up to six feet, these fountains in eight warm colours provide a delightful experience to passers-by in the evening. Plantation has been done all around the chariot, the statement said.

The size of the platform is 86x37 feet.

"This sculpture was handpicked by Saxena during his visit to Dausa in Rajasthan last year. It was planned to be installed in the national capital as part of the LG's initiative to adorn the city with artefacts, sculptures and fountains," the statement said.

"The horse-driven chariot was originally planned to be installed in the run-up to the G20 Summit. However, during its installation, the LG observed that the horses in the original sculpture were disproportionately small.

"Accordingly, the sculpture was remade and installed recently. Many more such aesthetic artefacts and sculptures will be coming up in different parts of the city in coming days," the statement said.