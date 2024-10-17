Krishnagar woman murder: SIT formed; wounds on face may be self-inflicted, say police

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) The preliminary autopsy report of the deceased young woman from West Bengal's Krishnagar indicated that she had sustained antemortem burns with no acid or other chemicals involved in those injuries, a senior official involved in the post-mortem examination said on Thursday.

The report also noted the absence of external injuries, suggesting that the wounds on her face may have been self-inflicted, the official added.

"These are preliminary findings and we must wait for a comprehensive conclusion," the doctor told reporters after the post-mortem was conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani, Nadia district.

The process was videographed and conducted in the presence of a magistrate.

Meanwhile, after surveying the location where the body was found, Assistant Director General (ADG) of South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar, announced the formation of a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter. He added that the SIT would be assisted by the state CID.

"The SIT will operate under the supervision of the Krishnagar Police District SP," he said.

During the investigation, forensic experts recovered a matchbox and a bottle, which likely contained kerosene, according to another police officer.

"There are indications that the woman may have inflicted the wounds on herself and set herself on fire. The circumstantial evidence suggests this," the officer noted.

It was revealed that the deceased had been in a brief relationship with the arrested suspect for about four months and had traveled to Bangalore, where the accused is still employed.

"She had taken some money from him as a loan during her stay in Bangalore. Their relationship may have soured after she was unable to repay him. We are investigating whether this contributed to her death," a police officer told PTI.

Earlier in the day, police also questioned two close friends of the deceased. Forensic experts are examining her mobile device, social media profiles, and other online activities to uncover the truth.

The semi-nude burnt body of the woman was discovered near Krishnagar Stadium, next to Ramakrishna Palli Durga Mandap.

The accused, who was remanded to seven days of police custody, was arrested following a complaint by the woman’s parents, who alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered. They claimed that her face was burned with acid to destroy evidence. PTI SCH NN MNB