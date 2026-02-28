Krishnagiri: DMK youth wing functionary arrested in toddler rape-murder case

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Feb 28 (PTI) A local functionary of the DMK youth wing has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Krishnagiri district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Periyanayagam, was apprehended after a recently released autopsy report confirmed that the child had died due to severe internal injuries caused by aggravated sexual assault.

According to police officials, the incident dates back to December 11 last year, when the child was brought to a private hospital in Anchetty.

At the time, the woman had claimed that the child suffered seizures, and doctors declared her dead.

Following a complaint by the child’s biological father, a case of suspicious death was registered.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Periyanayagam, who was in a relationship with the woman, allegedly assaulted the child while she was away, police said.

Police have invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused has been remanded to custody at the Dharmapuri sub-jail. PTI JR SSK