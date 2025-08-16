'Krishna's life inspires us to walk righteousness path': Delhi CM celebrates Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid obeisance at the ISKCON temple in the national capital on the occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday and prayed for the progress of Delhi and the nation.

She said that all the devotees of Lord Sri Krishna in the country and the world are joyfully offering prayers and worshipping him on Janmashtami.

"I extend my well wishes to everyone on Janmashtmi. May Lord Sri Krishna bless us all and both Delhi and the country attain progress," she told reporters.

"Lord Krishna's life inspires us to walk the path of righteousness, justice and duty. His message of courage, compassion and truth is timeless, and continues to show us the way forward even in difficult times," she said.

The chief minister began the day's celebrations by visiting the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, where she performed aarti, joined devotees in singing bhajans and participated in the festivities, a statement from her office said.

She later visited Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (Qutubgarh), as well as temples in Prashant Vihar, Shalimar Bagh and other areas of Delhi.

At these gatherings, she offered makhan-mishri (butter and sugar), swung the idol of Krishna in a ceremonial cradle, and joined the devotional congregation.

"Through the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna taught humanity the path of selfless action, equanimity and righteousness. His life reminds us that patience, wisdom and courage in the face of adversity are the highest form of devotion. If we imbibe his ideals, we can build a society rooted in love, compassion and harmony," she remarked.

The chief minister also urged Delhi's citizens to draw inspiration from Krishna's life in their conduct and build an environment of love, compassion and brotherhood.