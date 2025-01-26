Krishna's teachings, industrial aspirations mark Haryana's R-Day tableau

New Delhi: Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Sunday paid tribute to the Bhagwad Gita's message given during the mythical war between the Pandavas and Kauravas in Kurukshetra.

The tableau also depicted the state's advances in technological innovation, women empowerment and the valour of its people.

The front section of the tableau depicted the battlefield of Kurukshetra where Lord Krishna delivered his teachings to Arjuna. It emphasised Jyotisar, the site where the divine message was imparted. Jyotisar, now located in the city of Kurukshetra, is a pilgrimage site.

The middle section of the tableau featured a craft cart inspired by the Surajkund Mela, showcasing handicrafts like sarkanda craft, leather juttis, chope, bagh, phulkari, brassware of Rewari and surahi.

The tableau displayed Haryana, historically rural, as a well-developed industrial state.

It also paid tribute to the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme for the welfare of the girl child.

The final section of the tableau showed how Haryana has widely come to be recognised as a sporting powerhouse contributing to over 30 per cent of India's medals in international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

This year, 16 Olympic and Paralympic medals were won by Haryana athletes.