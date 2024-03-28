Kriti Devi Debbarman files nomination for Tripura East LS constituency

Agartala, Mar 28 (PTI) Kriti Devi Debbarman, the 'joint candidate' of Tipra Motha and BJP on Thursday submitted her nomination papers for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma and other senior BJP and Tipra Motha leaders she filed her nomination papers at the Office of the Returning Officer of Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

Kriti Devi, sister of Pradyot Kishore Debbarma is married to Yogeswhwar Raj Singh of the Rajkot royal family of Chhattisgarh.

She changed her surname to Kriti Devi Debbarman by an affidavit before filing her nomination papers as the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

When contacted, the District Magistrate of Dhalai and Returning Officer (RO), Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, Saju Vaheed said her ST status is valid because it (ST status) is not changed by marriage even after her marriage as per the ruling of Supreme Court.

"The Tipra Motha-BJP candidate submitted her nomination papers for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency as Kriti Devi Debbarman and her ST status stands valid", the Returning Officer said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed that the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT combine will both the Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.

"Today's huge gathering is the signal that the BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT combine will win both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. We are sure of winning the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin", the chief minister told media persons.

Pradyot Debbarma claimed that Kriti Devi Debbarman will win the Lok Sabha elections with a record margin.

"Not only Tiprasa people, but people from across all communities joined the rally to mark the filing of nomination papers. Our candidate will win the election with a record margin in the elections," the Tipra Moth chief claimed.

The Last date for filing of nomination papers for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency is April 4 while scrutiny will be done on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 8.

Elections to be Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26. PTI PS RG