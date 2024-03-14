Kriti Singh Debbarma made NDA nominee in LS polls to implement historic accord: Pradyot

Agartala, Mar 14 (PTI) Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma on Thursday asserted that his elder sister Kriti Singh Debbarma was named as the NDA candidate in the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat to implement the "historic accord" with the Centre and the state government.

Kriti Singh Debbarma was named as the NDA candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. She will contest the polls on the BJP's election symbol of lotus and not on the Tipra Motha's symbol of pineapple.

"We have signed a historic accord with the Centre and the state government for a permanent constitutional solution to the problems of the indigenous people of the state.

"It is very important to have a perfect person in Delhi to undertake discussions for implementing the accord," Pradyot Debbarma told reporters after arriving at MBB Airport here from the national capital with his elder sister.

Tipra Motha has recently signed a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the state government under which, a joint working group will be constituted to solve the problems of the indigenous people.

Thousands of party workers and supporters gave a rousing welcome to Pradyot Debbarma and Kriti Singh Debbarma. However, no BJP leader was present there.

Reacting to her nomination, she said, "I will give my best and will perform whatever task is assigned to me." Pradyot Debbarma added, "After discussions with the BJP, we agreed to make my elder sister the candidate for East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. We believe she would lead us to a solution to the problems of the indigenous people." On Kriti Singh Debbarma set to contest on the BJP symbol, he said, "The symbol is not important, what matters is the person." Taking a dig at the CPI(M), Pradyot Debbarma said he doesn't want to do politics with "people who made him cry".

"For the past 25 years, CPI(M) has been committing mistakes after mistakes... I love my people and don't want to do politics with those who had made me cry," he said.

"Now, it is clear who is going with whom. I understood the understanding (between the CPI(M) and Congress) much earlier and hence, initiated discussions with the NDA. There is no chance of the INDIA bloc in Tripura," he added. PTI PS ACD