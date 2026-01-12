Krystal Integrated Services bags three solid waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

Palghar, Jan 12 (PTI) Krystal Integrated Services on Monday announced it has secured three significant municipal solid waste management contracts of Rs 275 crore from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC).

The five-year project involves door-to-door collection, segregation, and transportation of municipal solid waste, including street cleaning, across Prabhag C (Rs 83 crore), Prabhag F (Rs 111 crore), and Prabhag G (Rs 81 crore). The work orders, dated January 9, 2026, were officially received by the company on Monday.

"We are proud to be awarded these contracts. This win underscores Krystal's mission to deliver clean and safe environments. Our team remains committed to high operational excellence and making a real social impact across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh," Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director of Krystal Integrated Services, stated in a release.

This development follows a series of major wins for the company, including a Rs 370-crore contract from Pune's Social Welfare Commissionerate and a Rs 168-crore order from the Director of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh.

Financially, Krystal reported a stellar FY25 with a net profit of Rs 63 crore, a 28 per cent year-on-year increase. The company has also expanded its footprint by incorporating new subsidiaries, Krystal Ports and Harbour and Krystal Water Resources. PTI COR NSK