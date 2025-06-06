KSCA officials moves High Court, seeks quashing of FIR in stampede case

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat and a few other office bearers moved the Karnataka High Court on Friday seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against RCB, event management firm DNA entertainment private limited, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah too on Thursday had instructed the state DGP and IGP to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA entertainment and KSCA in connection with the stampede, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people have died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, four officials of RCB and DNA entertainment were taken into custody, police sources said on Friday.