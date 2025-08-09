KSFE becomes first miscellaneous NBFC in India to cross Rs 1 lakh crore business turnover

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala State Financial Enterprises has become the first miscellaneous non-banking financial company in India to achieve a business turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore, the company said on Saturday.

The firm reached this milestone in record time, a statement added.

To mark the historic achievement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate celebrations at Central Stadium here on Wednesday.

The event, chaired by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, will feature the launch of the “KSFE Onam Samriddhi Gift Card” by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

Award-winning actor and KSFE brand ambassador Suraj Venjaramoodu will be the guest of honour, the statement said.

Balagopal said doubling the business from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in just four years reflects the public’s growing trust and KSFE’s popularity.

KSFE Chairman K Varadarajan highlighted the company’s key contributions, stating, “In the past four years, we have provided Rs 504 crore in financial assistance through interest waivers, contributed Rs 920 crore to the state government, and hold fixed deposits worth approximately Rs 8,925 crore in the state treasury.” Managing Director S K Sanil said KSFE posted a profit of Rs 512 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, confirming its status as a consistently profitable public sector enterprise.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Vijayan will also unveil the company’s new tagline: “KSFE: The Courage of Kerala,” the statement added. PTI LGK SSK