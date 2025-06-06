Kshatriya community leader Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar dies in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh's patron Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar died in a hospital here late last night, according to a statement on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, his former counterpart Ashok Gehlot and many other state leaders grieved the death of the community leader.

Rolsahabsar had been getting treatment at the SMS Hospital here for the past few days. His last rites were performed on Friday.

Sharma paid his respects at Sangh Shakti Bhavan in Jhotwara, where Rolsahabsar's body was kept.

Sharma said that Rolsahabsar devoted his life to inculcating good values and discipline in the young generation.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and BJP State President Madan Rathor also paid floral tributes to Rolsahabsar. PTI AG VN VN