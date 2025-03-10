KSHRC orders probe into alleged caste discrimination at Koodalmanikyam temple

Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 10 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has taken up a case on its own initiative and ordered an investigation into alleged caste discrimination at Kerala's renowned Koodalmanikyam Temple.

Commission member V Geetha has directed the Cochin Devaswom Commissioner and the Koodalmanikyam Executive Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks, the Commission said in a statement here.

The case was initiated based on media reports regarding an incident where an individual from a backward community, who had secured the "Kazhakam" position after passing the Devaswom Recruitment Board's examination, was reassigned following protests by the Tantris (chief priests).

Kazhakam refers to a designated group within the temple hierarchy responsible for tasks such as making garlands and carrying out other ceremonial and decorative duties.

The controversy erupted after Tantris allegedly refused to perform rituals at the temple situated in Irinjalakuda following the appointment of a person belonging to the Ezhava community.

The temple administration asserted that the Tantris cannot interfere with the temple's management and that the appointment made by the Devaswom Recruitment Board cannot be altered. The administration officials stated that if the Tantris have any objections, they may seek legal remedies.

Leaders of the Tantri Samajam and the Warrier community dismissed allegations of caste discrimination.

Akhila Kerala Tantri Samajam General Secretary Jayanarayanan Namboothiripad stated that the issue should not be perceived as caste discrimination.

"It has been brought to our attention that members of a particular family have traditionally performed Kazhakam duties at Sree Koodalmanikyam Temple and have approached the court to continue this tradition and retain their jobs. The Tantris have already conveyed this matter to the authorities," he said.

Samastha Kerala Warrier Samajam President P K Mohandas clarified that they have no objection to appointing an individual from the Ezhava community to the post.

"Our concern is safeguarding those currently engaged in such duties at temples, as losing their jobs would affect their livelihood," he added.

Political parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M), have criticised the alleged discrimination at the temple.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal expressed deep disappointment over reports that the young man from Thiruvananthapuram, who was appointed by the Devaswom Recruitment Board for Kazhakam duties at Koodalmanikyam Temple, was reassigned to office work solely because he belongs to the Ezhava community.

"Reports indicate that ever since his appointment, six members from the Tantri families in Irinjalakuda have been boycotting temple rituals. It is also reported that the decision to reassign him was made following opposition from both the Tantris and the Warrier Samajam," Venugopal stated in a Facebook post.

He further said that, even as the first quarter of the 21st century draws to a close, those who continue to adhere to casteist ideologies and discriminatory mindsets are a disgrace to Kerala's legacy of social renaissance.

Venugopal also criticised the Devaswom Board on the issue.

"Even for just one day, you have betrayed Kerala society, which claims to have been shaped by the ideals of social renaissance. You must introspect on how honourable it is for Kerala that you decided to remove a deserving individual from his rightful job, solely based on caste, despite his merit," he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan MP condemned the incident, stating that it was an act of caste discrimination.

"An attempt is being made to reinstate the Manusmriti ideology," he alleged.

Vellappally Natesan, leader of SNDP Yogam, an organisation representing the Ezhava community, urged the government to take action against those who uphold the regressive belief that temple authority solely rests with the Tantris.

Speaking to the media, he asserted that the notion of Tantris being the absolute rulers of temples is outdated.

He strongly condemned reports of caste discrimination and the removal of a backward community member from the Kazhakam position at Koodalmanikyam Temple, calling the incident highly objectionable. PTI ARM TGB TGB ROH