KSIE MD booked for misbehaving with woman staffer in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd (KSIE) Managing Director B Sreekumar for allegedly misbehaving with a woman employee here, officials said on Sunday.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by an officer-level staffer at the KSIE office in the state capital.

Police said Sreekumar allegedly outraged the modesty of the complainant recently.

The woman’s statement was recorded on Saturday, following which the case was registered at the Museum police station.

The police will soon record Sreekumar's statement, they added.

KSIE, a Kerala government undertaking under the Industries Department, was set up to revive struggling industrial units. Sreekumar was appointed as its MD last year. PTI TBA TBA KH