KSRTC bus rams into shop after driver suffers cardiac arrest in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) A KSRTC bus rammed into a shop after the driver allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest at Mavelikara here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the driver, identified as Pradeep, was rushed to a private hospital where he later died.

The accident occurred at around 9 am when the KSRTC bus from Pathanamthitta was on its way to Mavelikara, they said.

When the bus reached Nadakkavu, it went out of control and rammed into a roadside shop.

Though no one suffered any major injuries, Pradeep was taken to a private hospital in Parumala, where he died, police said.

Hospital authorities informed police that Pradeep is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest while driving, which is believed to have led to the accident.

Police said a case will be registered and an investigation conducted. PTI TBA TBA ROH