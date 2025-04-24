KSRTC conductor held for sexual harassment on bus

Mangaluru, April 24 (PTI) A contract conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested for "sexually harassing" a woman passenger onboard a public bus, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kashappa Naikar (35) from Bagalkote, was taken into custody by Konaje police on Thursday.

According to police, Naikar was caught on video "misbehaving" with a woman commuter while she was asleep.

The video, filmed by another passenger, was circulated widely online, drawing sharp condemnation and prompting swift police action.

The incident took place on Wednesday on a KSRTC bus operating along the Mudipu–State Bank route near Mangaluru.

Following a preliminary inquiry, police arrested Naikar and registered a case.

Further investigation is underway.

KSRTC has not yet issued an official statement on the status of Naikar's contractual employment.