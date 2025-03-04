KSRTC employees to receive salaries on 1st of every month: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will henceforth receive their salaries regularly on the first of every month, State Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said this month’s salary would be credited to employees' accounts by Tuesday evening.

The KSRTC had been unable to pay full salaries to employees regularly since July 2021, he said.

The Left Front government had made a concerted effort, with the support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to ensure that salaries were paid on the first of every month, he added.

Besides generating more revenue through cost-cutting measures, the government will also provide Rs 50 crore monthly to KSRTC for salary payments, the minister said, calling it a "proud moment" for the corporation.