KSRTC enhances accident relief from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from new year

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will enhance the compensation provided by the Accident Relief Fund Trust from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh with effect from January 1, 2024, it said on Wednesday.

In order to provide additional compensation to the dependents of the accident victims, Re 1 will be collected from the passengers travelling in KSRTC buses with ticket value of Rs 50 to Rs 99 and Rs 2 will be collected from passengers with a ticket value of Rs 100 and above, the corporation said in a statement.

The amount will be collected towards Accident Relief Fund Trust from January 1, 2024.

Earlier, an amount of Re 1 was being collected from passengers travelling with ticket value of Rs 100 and above towards the relief fund, it said.

No accident relief fund contribution will be collected from passengers travelling with ticket value of Re 1 to Rs 49, the statement read. PTI GMS GMS KH