KSRTC hikes fares on Bengaluru-Mysuru route during Dasara festival

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) In view of the Dasara festivities in Mysuru, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday announced special fare hikes on buses along the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, increasing fares by Rs 20 and Rs 30 for express, non-stop, and premier services.

The special fare collection during Dasara has been in effect for the last 20 years on specific days, KSRTC said in a statement.

The corporation clarified that, as per a notification from the Government of Karnataka, fares for KSRTC services operated on special days, holidays, or other occasions can be increased.

"Since the special services are operated these days as one-way traffic and return journeys have fewer passengers, the operating cost is high due to special vehicles being brought from other divisions. Hence, fares are being increased," KSRTC said.

"During the 2025 Dasara, special fares will be in effect from September 26 to October 8, with increases of Rs 20 and Rs 30 respectively for express, non-stop, and premier services," the statement added.