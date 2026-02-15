KSRTC hikes luggage charges from Feb 16

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) The KSRTC has revised its luggage charges, effective from February 16.

"In view of the increase in diesel, staff, and other expenses, the rates for luggage carried in the corporation’s buses have been revised. The revised rates will come into effect from 16-02-2026," Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said in a recent circular.

According to officials, luggage charges are typically revised whenever passenger fares are increased.

"However, last year, when bus fares were hiked in January 2025, luggage rates were not revised. Hence, the luggage charges have now been increased with effect from tomorrow," they said on Sunday.

Officials further noted that the last revision of luggage charges was in December 2021. "Up to 30 kg is free; beyond that, charges apply," they added.

As per reports, luggage charges have been increased by around 15 per cent, in line with the fare hike implemented in 2025. The rates have been fixed according to travel stages.

Luggage charges will be Rs 6 for stages 1-5, Rs 12 for stages 6-10, Rs 20 for stages 11-15, and Rs 25 for stages 16-20.

Charges have been revised stage by stage, reaching Rs 145 for stages 156 to 160.