KSRTC offers free bus travel for cancer patients across state

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) The KSRTC said it has issued an order granting free travel to cancer patients for treatment-related journeys to any hospital within the state.

Earlier, the Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar had announced plans to introduce such a scheme.

According to the order issued by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Pramoj Sanker on October 29, cancer patients can now travel free of cost on KSRTC buses—from ordinary to superfast services—for chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatment-related purposes.

According to the order, eligible patients must apply for a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) card through the website keralartcit.com.

Applicants are required to upload a passport-size photograph, a copy of their Aadhaar card, proof of residential address, and a certificate issued by an oncologist.

Once the documents are verified by the KSRTC headquarters, the RFID card will be delivered to the applicant’s residence by the respective unit officer, the order said.

The corporation also warned that if any of the submitted medical documents are found to be fake, legal action would be initiated and the card would be cancelled.

Previously, cancer patients travelling to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) were eligible for a 50 per cent concession on KSRTC’s ordinary and city service buses. PTI TBA SSK