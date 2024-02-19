KSRTC provides Rs 10 lakh aid to family of accident victim

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (PTI) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday issued Rs 10 lakh accident relief amount to the dependents of a passenger who died in a mishap while travelling in the public bus.

Advertisment

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Chairman KSRTC S R Srinivas, presented the cheque.

KSRTC was paying accident compensation of Rs three lakh to the dependents of passengers who died in accidents while travelling in its buses.

In order to provide more financial assistance to such dependents, KSRTC has enhanced relief amount to Rs 10 lakh with effect from January one this year.

On February 4, when a bus of Channarayapatna Depot of Hassan Division plying on Bangaluru-Dharmasthala route met with an accident while negotiating a curve near Bhage, Sakleshpur, G N Amruth, aged 34, a passenger, died on the spot.

“Today, father of the deceased G D Nagaraj has been paid Rs 10 lakh compensation relief and consoled. The Transport Minister said that accidents cause innumerable loss to the family and it is difficult to bear it. In order to own the responsibility, the corporation has brought this scheme and recently the corporation has provided Thermos flasks to the night shift drivers for storing coffee,tea,hot water,” the KSRTC said in a statement. PTI AMP RS ROH