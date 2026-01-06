KSRTC records all-time daily revenue of Rs 13.01 cr, surpasses previous record

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) The Kerala government said that its state transport corporation, which had faced financial problems in the past, achieved an all-time daily income record of Rs 13.01 crore on January 5.

Lauding the achievement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said it debunks claims that the state’s public transport system was collapsing.

The CM further said that of the Rs 13.01 crore earned by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on January 5, ticket sales alone accounted for Rs 12.18 crore, which he termed a historic achievement.

The remaining Rs 83.5 lakh came from non-ticket income, he added.

KSRTC also surpassed its previous daily income record of Rs 10.19 crore, achieved on September 8 last year, he said.

According to Vijayan, the reasons for the historic achievement include the state government’s policies to protect and make public sector undertakings profitable, systematic management of KSRTC operations to achieve targets, and modernisation of the corporation’s fleet.

He also highlighted the coordinated efforts of the government and KSRTC employees and officials as playing a significant role in achieving this "brilliant milestone".

The CM said the government is rapidly nearing its goal of making KSRTC fully self-sufficient and congratulated the corporation’s employees and officials for their hard work in reaching this achievement. PTI HMP SSK