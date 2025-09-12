KSRTC recovering from financial crisis, making record gains in revenue: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state road transport corporation, KSRTC, is recovering from its financial crisis due to its "imaginative leadership" and "dedicated workforce".

Vijayan said that the modernisation of KSRTC with state-of-the-art systems, the introduction of various innovative measures to make travel comfortable and safe and the resumption of various suspended services have helped the public transport corporation make "record gains" in its revenue.

The new and innovative measures, like travel card, UPI payment facility, live tracking system, tourist packages and driving schools, have also increased KSRTC's popularity among the public, the CM said in a Facebook post.

Besides that, the introduction of new buses with state-of-the-art facilities has also attracted more travelers to the KSRTC, he added.

These measures have helped KSRTC to earn Rs 10.19 crore through ticket revenue and Rs 82 lakh as non-ticket revenue on a single day - September 8 - CM said.

He said that efforts made by KSRTC to strengthen the public transport system were commendable and congratulated its employees, management and leadership for bringing back the corporation from the brink of collapse. PTI HMP HMP ADB