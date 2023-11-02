KSRTC signs MoU with cardiac institute to conduct medical check-ups for all its employees.

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday said it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research to conduct 10 types of cardiac medical check-ups for all its employees for a period of five years.

The KSRTC said it considers “healthy employees as assets to the organisation”.

According to a KSRTC statement, heart related diseases are more prevalent among its drivers, conductors and other staff above 40 years of age.

Currently, KSRTC has 34,000 employees, of which 24,686 are drivers and conductors.

Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “MoU entered with Sri Jayadeva Institute will facilitate continuous heart related and other checkups to identify and prevent heart attacks and thereby save employees' lives." "Employees play a vital role in the corporation's development and taking utmost care of them is their priorit,” he added.

