KSRTC to add 20 luxury buses each worth Rs 1.78 cr to its fleet

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday announced that it will add 20 luxury -- Airavat Club Class 2.0 model buses -- each worth Rs 1.78 crore to its fleet by the end of this month.

KSRTC currently has a total of 443 luxury buses, they said.

According to officials, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy accompanied by KSRTC Chairman S R Srinivas (Vasu) visited the Volvo bus manufacturing factory near Hoskote to inspect new buses.

Some of the key features of the bus include -- powerful halogen headlights and daytime running lights (DRL) with new plush interiors and Scandinavian-style exteriors, offering visually appealing aesthetics, aerodynamic design providing better fuel efficiency, advanced engine technology, delivering superior performance and improved fuel efficiency (KMPL).

The new bus will have 3.5 per cent increase in overall bus length, providing more space between passenger seats.

"Windshield glass is 9.5 per cent wider, improving driver visibility and reducing blind spots. Larger luggage space, offering 20 per cent more capacity compared to previous buses, making it the first bus with such ample luggage space, pantographic design, making vehicle maintenance easier, rear fog lights for improved safety during nighttime driving, easy-to-reach driver controls and switches for greater driver convenience," the KSRTC said in a statement.

The bus will also have a fire alarm and Protection System (FAPS) installed for increased passenger safety during emergencies, water pipes with 30 nozzles are installed on both sides of the passenger seats, which activate and spray water during fire accidents. In addition, drivers would be able to easily view pedestrians from the passenger door, enhancing pedestrian safety, it added.