KSRTC to operate 1,500 special buses for Gowri-Ganesha festival

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday announced that it will operate 1,500 special buses from Bengaluru to various destinations across the state to meet the festive rush during Gowri and Ganesha festivities on August 26 and 27.

In addition to the regular schedules, special services will also be operated on August 31, a Sunday, KSRTC said in a press release.

From Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru, buses will ply to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be operated exclusively towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri, it added.

Premier special services will be available from BMTC Bus Station at Shantinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and other destinations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Additional buses will also be operated from taluk and district bus stands under KSRTC’s jurisdiction, depending on demand, the release further said.

Passengers can book tickets online at www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. PTI JR SSK