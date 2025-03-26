KSRTC to operate 2,000 additional buses for Ugadi and Ramzan festivals

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) The state-owned Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday said it will be operating 2,000 additional buses during the Ugadi and Eid al-Fitr festivals.

In view of the Ugadi and Ramzan (Eid al-Fitr) festivals on March 30 and 31 respectively, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements to operate 2,000 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to the travelling public from March 28 to 30, an official release said.

Later, special buses will be operated from various intra and inter-state places to Bengaluru on March 31, it said.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places, KSRTC said.

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station (in Bengaluru) will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC-- Traffic and Transit Management Centre) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Khozikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state.

Facilities are provided to book computerised reservation tickets in advance for the special buses, it added. PTI KSU KSU KH