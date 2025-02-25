KSRTC to provide free bus travel for SSLC, second PUC students during exams

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday announced that it will provide free bus travel for SSLC (class 10) and second PUC (class 12) students during their annual exams.

"To facilitate students appearing for the second PUC (Pre-University Course) and SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) annual exams, KSRTC has decided to allow them to travel for free on its buses (City, Suburban, Ordinary, and Express) from their residence to their allotted examination centres," KSRTC said in a release.

Students can avail of this facility by presenting their "Examination Admission Ticket" during the examination periods—March 1 to 20 for the second PUC and March 21 to April 4 for SSLC, the statement added.