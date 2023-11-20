KSRTC to revert to khaki uniform for employees

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (PTI) The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to revert to the khaki uniform for its employees from the existing blue.

Advertisment

The state-run transport corporation, which had issued an order in this regard on November 16, is switching back to its old uniform after a hiatus of eight years.

The order said the decision was taken based on discussions held among members of employees unions. The uniform of the conductors and drivers have been changed to khaki, it stated.

It said men will wear khaki trousers and half-sleeve shirts with the KSRTC emblem on pocket while women will have churidars and sleeveless overcoats. The employees will have to wear their name tag along with their permanent employee number.

Advertisment

A senior KSRTC official said cloth for the khaki uniforms will be handed over to employees along with the emblem. This is expected to come into force likely by the end of this month, the official said.

The order also said station masters, vehicle supervisors and chargemen will also get khaki trousers and half-sleeve shirts with category being imprinted on the shoulder flap.

Vehicle inspectors will have a khaki safari suit with a name tag. PTI RRT ANB ANB