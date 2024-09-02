KSRTC to run extra 1500 buses from Bengaluru during Swarna gowri, Ganesh festival

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday said it has made elaborate arrangements for operating extra 1,500 buses from Bengaluru to various places in addition to the existing schedules to provide transport facility to people from September 5 to 7, in view of upcoming Swarna gowri and Ganesh festival.

Later, special buses will be operated intra and interstate to Bengaluru on September 8.

Swarna gowri will be celebrated on September 6 and Ganesh festival on September 7.

According to KSRTC, special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

Special buses from Mysuru road bus station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC bus station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Khozikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state.

In a statement, KSRTC said that facility is provided to book computerised reservation tickets in advance for the special buses. Advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through counters in Karnataka and other states.

A discount of five per cent on the fare will be extended, if four or more passenger’s book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10 per cent is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and return journey tickets are booked simultaneously.

"Advance reservation of tickets for the services of KSRTC can be booked through the booking counters established by KSRTC at important cities of neighbouring States i.e. Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Goa," it stated.

In addition, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs, it added. PTI AMP AMP ROH