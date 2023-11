Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will be introducing a new Volvo bus service from Bengaluru to Nilakkal in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala for Sabarimala devotees from December one.

The ticket fare for each passenger is Rs 1,600, the KSRTC said a statement.

The bus would depart from Shantinagara bus station here at 1.50 pm and arrive at Nilakkal at around 6.45 am the next day. Subsequently, it would depart from Nilakkal at 6 pm. PTI AMP RS ROH