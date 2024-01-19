KSU activist in custody for attempted murder at Maharaja's College

Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) The police took an activist of the Kerala Students Union into custody on Friday in connection with the attempted murder of a leader of the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Maharaja's College here.

Advertisment

Police said Mohammad Ijlan, a third-year degree student, was held in connection with the hacking of SFI Maharajas college unit secretary Abdul Nasar P A on Wednesday night.

He is a worker of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students outfit of the Congress, and one of over 14 accused in the case, police said.

According to the FIR, Nasar was attacked inside the campus late on Wednesday night by activists of the KSU and Fraternity Movement, the students wing of the Welfare Party.

Advertisment

This was allegedly in response to the SFI leader's protest against them regarding another incident inside the college.

A case was registered against 14 KSU and Fraternity activists and five other students in this regard, police said.

According to the FIR, the accused came with the intention of attacking and killing the victim.

"The accused threatened to kill Nasar after blocking him near the chemistry lab inside the campus and hacked him with a dagger all over the body multiple times," it said.

Maharaja's College was closed on Thursday following the clashes between rival student outfits on the campus. PTI TGB TGB SS