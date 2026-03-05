KSU activists accused of attack on Minister Veena George sent to police custody

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sent KSU activists accused of "attempting to murder" Kerala Health Minister Veena George to two days' police custody.

Judicial First Class Magistrate E V Raphael granted the custody of M C Athul, V V Akshay, Bithul Balan, Mubas H and Ahmed Yassin to the Kannur Railway police, investigating the case, till Friday evening.

Recently, the magistrate had dismissed the bail petitions of the accused persons after the police claimed that the probe against them was in a preliminary stage.

The accused persons, who were produced before the court, were later shifted to a police station.

The incident occurred on February 25, when activists of the Congress students’ wing, KSU, protested against George at Kannur Railway Station over alleged medical negligence in the state.

George, who later complained of neck pain, was shifted to a hospital, and the police registered a case of attempted murder against the KSU activists and arrested them.

While UDF leaders claimed that video footage shows that KSU activists did not even get close to George, CPI(M) leaders alleged that it was a planned attempt to kill the minister.

George was recently discharged from the hospital. PTI TBA TBA ROH