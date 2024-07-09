KSU protest march over plus one seat issue; police lathi-charge protestors

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 9 (PTI) The Congress' student wing KSU on Tuesday carried out a march to the state Assembly here in protest against the alleged lack of seats in plus one (class 11) for students, especially in the northern Malabar region of Kerala.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists marched towards the Assembly, climbed on top of the barricades set up by the police and shouted slogans against the ruling Left government and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The police then resorted to use of water cannons to disperse the protestors, but the KSU activists did not budge and were seen throwing sticks and other things at the police.

The protest turned violent when protestors clashed with the police personnel, resulting in the use of lathi-charge against the activists, who had turned up in large numbers.

KSU state president Aloshious Xavier was reportedly injured in the lathi charge and was seen being taken to the hospital in a police vehicle.

After the use of lathi-charge, the protestors ran away in several directions with the police running after them.